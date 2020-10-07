Agricultural Films Market Segmentation By Key Players, Regions, Products and Type, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Agricultural Films Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global market size of agricultural films market in 2015 was USD 7.27 billion. Application of agricultural films includes covering of a greenhouse, covering soil from shifting due to wind, film for water reservoirs, tunnel films and as a wrapper around fodder. Basic function it serves in agricultural are farming and crop production. The wide range of its specialized application led the commercialization of the product.

Competitive Market Share Insights:

Presence of small scale industry of this product segment regionally resulted in fragmentation of market space, especially in China and India. Major companies operating in the industry include BASF, BELLY’S, Novamont, BP Industries (BPI), Trio Plast, Armando Alvarez, ExxonMobil, Trioplast, Group Barbie, Britton Group, Kuraray, and Ab Rani PlastOy.

Growth Drivers:

The growing population and the increasing demand of food with the rise in agricultural productivity is driving the market over the forecast period.

The factors which drive the market are requirement of high quality crop and declining arable land. These films are basically used for crop protection and increasing productivity. In order to fulfill the demand of population these agricultural films are in demand.

The innovation of biodegradable and bio-based product films is expected to open new ways of manufacturing products for industry participants. Developed countries and their mindset on ecofriendly space for living is gaining demand for the product.

Horticulture and development in technology in this field coupled with the development of UV protection films, single and multi-layer and particle to improve productivity is expected to lift product demand in future. Bio-PVC films and other modified products are going to develop immense opportunities for the industry over the forecast period.

Application Insights:

Green house

Mulching

Silage

Regional Insight:

The Asia Pacific leads the market in this region led the global industry with iver 70% of the total demand. Usage of mulch is done by over 80% of the farmers. Government supported initiatives in R&D for this product is the major driver of this product in this region. China is to witness the fastest growth over forecast period.

Stringent environmental policies regarding manufacturing, usage and disposal of this product in Europe will cause stagnant growth in near future. However, focus is shifting towards biodegradable materials in this region. Demand will be average in Central & South America. Developing economy like Brazil, India and Argentina with advancement in technology and implementation to achieve desired yield will cause the product penetration.

