Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-07 — According to a research report “Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems (IDPS) market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the IDPS market. The presence of the majority of key players is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players, such as Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, and Fortinet, along with several start-ups in the region offer IDPS solutions and services.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market include Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), McAfee (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), AT&T (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye (US), AlertLogic (US), Fortinet (US), WatchGuard (US), Vectra (US), NSFOCUS (US), Armor Cloud Security (US), Bluvector (US), Extrahop Networks (US), Hilstone Networks (US), Secureworks (US), Huawei (China), and Bricata (US).

Cisco Systems (US), an American multinational company, was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in California, US. The global company specializes in providing Internet Protocol (IP)-based products and services, which specifically cater to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. It offers a plethora of products and services in networking, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility and wireless, security, collaboration, data center, and the cloud. Its extensive product offerings include Next-Generation Network (NGN) routing, service provider video, switching, wireless, and data center security. Cisco Systems is among the top network security companies due to its constant investment in Research and Development (R&D), which enables innovations in the form of high-quality products and services. The company’s service offerings include advisory, implementation, training, managed, and technical services. Cisco Systems has established its dominance in the global IDPS market by creating personal distribution channels, employing an aggressive sales force, and strategically collaborating with different channel partners. It caters to diverse business houses, such as large enterprises, commercial businesses, service providers, and consumers. The company strives continuously to establish itself as an eminent player in the cybersecurity domain and is present across the globe, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), APAC, and Latin America.

IBM (US) was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. The company is one of the providers in the IDPS market. It operates through 5 business segments, namely, technology services and cloud platform, cognitive solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), systems, and global financing. IBM has distinguished security–as-a-service offerings in the market, such as Security information and Event Management (SIEM)-as-a-service, Unified End Point Management, Application Security, Identity-as-a-Service (IaaS), Cloud-based Threat Intelligence, and Incident Response and Management.. It caters to verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, government, aerospace and defense, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and retail. The company is present in more than 175 countries in regions of North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America.

