Global Medical Device Connectivity Market : Leading Players and Growth Strategies

The global medical device connectivity market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. Players operating in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions. This is particularly evident in high-growth emerging markets.

Capsule Technologies Inc. (US) is the leading player in the medical device connectivity market. The company is a leading provider of digital connectivity devices and networking solutions for medical device integration and clinical data management. With its robust portfolio of intelligent care platforms, the company offers medical device integration platforms, interface devices, and connectivity hubs for the medical device connectivity market. Capsule Technologies’ leading position in the market can be attributed to its strong distribution network across the globe, which enables it to serve customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. To garner a large share of the medical device connectivity market, the company continuously focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in November 2019, the company launched Capsule Neuron 3, a next-generation clinical computing hub that can easily connect up to nine physically connected medical devices.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=83792455

Cerner Corporation (US) accounted for the second-largest share of the global medical device connectivity market in 2019. The company’s leading position in this market can be attributed to its robust product portfolio and a strong network of partners across the globe. Under its flagship brand CareAware, the company offers medical device integration solutions and various other device connectivity solutions across the globe. To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio through collaborations.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441