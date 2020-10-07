Key Market Leaders – Environmental Monitoring Market

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from USD 14.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising pollution levels, a favorable regulatory scenario, the ongoing installation of environmental monitoring stations, the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness regarding pollution monitoring, and the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

An analysis of market developments between 2015 and 2020 has revealed that several growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations, were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the environmental monitoring market. These were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last four years.

Agilent Technologies (US) is one of the largest laboratory instrument and reagent manufacturers in the world. The company has a robust R&D and manufacturing infrastructure, with key facilities located in the US, China, Australia, Denmark, India, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK. The company provides products and services to customers in more than 100 countries. The company focuses on strengthening its market share and expanding its revenue base by expanding its product portfolio through product launches & enhancements. The company is also involved in collaborations with key stakeholders to enhance its R&D capabilities and increase public awareness of its products.

Danaher Corporation (US) is one of the leading players in healthcare and life sciences research. The company provides environmental monitoring products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan Technologies, and McCrometer. Danaher Corporation focuses on strengthening its position in the global environmental monitoring market by focusing on product launches and acquisition. This has helped the company to enhance its product portfolio and increase its share in the environmental monitoring market. The company has launched several innovative products in recent years, such as the TrojanUVTelos water analyzer and purifier; Pocket Pro and Pocket Pro+ water testers; and DR 900 handheld colorimeter.

