ePrescribing Market: Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Industry Revenue – Role of Key Players

The global ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market.

Additionally, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of telemedicine modules and telehealth consultations. This is further driving the adoption of e-prescribing solutions. However, the high cost of deploying e-prescribing solutions, reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt these solutions, and concerns regarding security and workflow are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Global Industry Segmentation:

Web and Cloud based solutions is the largest segment of the ePresciribng market, by delivery mode

Based on the mode of delivery, the e-prescribing market is segmented into on-premise and web- and cloudbased models. In 2019, the web- and cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global e-prescribing market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The web- and cloud-based model offers improved performance and reliability by avoiding long deployment cycles. It also minimizes upfront investments without incurring high infrastructure costs as the user can access the software from any compatible system using an access ID or username and password. These advantages are supporting the growth of the web- and cloud-based solutions segment.

The solutions accounted for the largest share of the ePrescribing market, by type of product & service, in 2019.

Based on product and service, the ePrescribing Technology Market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further categorized as integrated and standalone solutions, and the services segment is categorized as network, support and maintenance, implementation, and training and education services. In 2019, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the e-prescribing market. The large share of the solutions segment can be attributed to the growing focus on minimizing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing adoption of e-prescribing, government initiatives and incentive programs to increase the adoption of e-prescribing solutions.

Geographical Growth:

APAC will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The ePresciribng market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Currently, a number of healthcare organizations in the Asia Pacific region are actively moving towards digitization with a focus on streamlining their entire workflow and ensuring patient safety. Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of EMR solutions, the large volume of COVID-19 patients, the growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing purchasing power of consumers are also impacting the growth of this region in the coming years.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global ePrescribing Technology Market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), RelayHealth, LLC (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), DrFirst, Inc. (US), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US).

