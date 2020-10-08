Laundry Detergent Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 08, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Laundry Detergent Market is anticipated to reach USD 205.2 billion by 2025. Laundry detergent exist as a dry powder or liquid. Less expensive detergents have no enzymes. The factors that are playing a key role in raising the market share include rise in industrialization in the developing countries, urbanization, product introductions, augmentation in the disposable income, rising demand for eco-friendly liquid laundry detergents, growing penetration of washing machines, mounting demands from the developing nations, rise in the expenditure by the customers, and rising prerequisites among the masses.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including low durability of organic detergents, harmful effects of constituents used in laundry detergents on skin, increasing competition between global and regional companies and continuously fluctuating price of raw materials. Laundry Detergents Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Laundry Detergent industry could be explored by product type, application, sale channel, and geography. The key product type in the market include Powder Detergents, Liquid Detergents, Detergent Tablets, Fabric Softeners, and Others. The “Powder Detergents” segment led the Laundry Detergents Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to a huge population is based in rural parts and selection of powder-based products over the other products, and consumers’ preference for economical products. “Powder Detergents” segment is followed by “Liquid Detergent” segment.

The laundry detergents industry by application could span Industrial or Institutional, and Household. The “Household” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing saturation of washing machines in emerging economies. The laundry detergent industry could be explored based on sale channel as Drugstores and pharmacies, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, and Convenience stores.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the laundry detergent industry comprise Johnson & Son, Inc., BASF SE, AkzoNobel, DuPont, Unilever, Lion Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Amway. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

CSA

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

