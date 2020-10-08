Digital Therapeutics Market Revenue Driving Factors and Business Opportunities, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 08, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Therapeutics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global digital therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2016. Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital health and is used to track health conditions and self-management of a medical condition. A significant change in the usage of digital technology has created cognizance among users and has allowed increasing adoption of these services.

Key Players:

Livongo Health

Twine health, Inc

Omada Health, Inc.

2Morrow, Inc.

Propeller Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Canary Health, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Digital therapeutics is thus estimated to grow at a fast rate owing to increasing adoption among patients and other end users.

There has been a significant rise in internet usage among people which has been one of the significant drivers for the digital therapeutic market. Moreover, the treatment associated with the digital therapeutics is popular which is further adding to the growth of the digital therapeutic market. Chronic diseases are major problems and act as threats to the economy leading to high healthcare expenditure.

Application Insights:

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

CNS Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

End use Outlook:

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Regional Insight:

North America is a market dominator in digital therapeutic market. Growing number of reforms to limit the surge in healthcare expenditure in the country coupled with drive to focus on a patient-centric healthcare approach is anticipated to be accountable for the same. Furthermore, North America is a major center of a great amount of digital therapy suppliers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth rate, due to two main attributes, namely, a highly solid population base that adapts into an enormous target base and rapid development that involves fast changing technological scenario.

