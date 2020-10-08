Air Insulated Switchgears Market Revenue & Value Chain 2018 to 2026

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Air Insulated Switchgears market over the forecast period (2018-2026). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Air Insulated Switchgears market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Air Insulated Switchgears market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Air Insulated Switchgears market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Air Insulated Switchgears, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this Air Insulated Switchgears market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2026

The Air Insulated Switchgears market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Safety – a key concern for air insulated switchgears manufacturers

The manufacturers of air insulated switchgears are focusing to highlight the safety features of their air insulated switchgear offerings. Compartmentalized air insulated switchgears are the preferred choice among the consumers due to higher safety profile. The independence of air insulated switchgears from extreme environments including dust and pollution is another key area being focused by the manufacturers. Protection against accidental contact when the breaker is isolated or withdrawn has been emerging as the need of the hour for air insulated switchgear end users.

Large number of air insulated switchgear manufacturers- tough competition ahead

There are a few industries that use air insulated switchgears, though the number of its providers is large. This has instilled a high degree of competition in the air insulated switchgears market. While the Tier 1 players in the air insulated switchgears market include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, and Eaton Corporation, Tier 2 players include Larsen & Toubro, Toshiba, Crompton Greaves, Elatec Power Distribution etc. Besides, there are several other international and regional players, who are intensifying the market competition. The Tier 1 players have a defined set of customers who prefer products from them only, largely due to their high brand image. The Tier 2 and Tier 3 players on the other hand mostly target smaller companies with flexible or lower budget.

The research report on air insulated switchgears presents a comprehensive assessment of the air insulated switchgears market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report in air insulated switchgears provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, voltage range, installation, and end-user.

