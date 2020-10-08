Data Center Rack Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-08 — According to a research report According to a research report “Data Center Rack Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Rack Type (Open Frame and Cabinets), Rack Height, Rack Width, Data Center Size (Small and Mid-sized Data Centers and Large Data Centers), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global data center rack market is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the data center rack market include the increasing deployments in data center colocation facilities and increasing server density.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to contribute to the market, in terms of revenue during the forecast period, by the virtue of being a technologically advanced region, having high number of early adopters, and the presence of major market players. Moreover, this region has the largest cloud services, which is expected to cause an increase in investments related to the technological development of the existing infrastructure, contributing to the growth in the number of data center facilities. The region is also experiencing a high demand for data center rack solutions specifically designed for colocation facilities owing to the presence of large number of colocation facilities in this region.

Market Players

The data center rack market comprises major providers, such as Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), HPE (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Dell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), AGC Networks (India), Legrand (France), Oracle (US), Belden (US), nVent (UK), Panduit (US), Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets(US), Tripp Lite (US), IMS Engineered Products (US), Rahi Systems (US), and Chatsworth Products (US). The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center rack market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Schneider Electric (France) provides energy and digital automation solutions for efficiency and sustainability by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services into integrated solutions for data centers, infrastructures, and industries. It manufactures a range of products and services that include power management, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, surge suppressors precision cooling equipment, power conditioning equipment, software, and professional and consulting services. The company has focused its growth strategy on launching innovative products. For instance, in December 2019, the company had launched an integrated rack with chassis-based, immersive liquid cooling.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), is another major player that offers IT solutions to businesses and public-sector enterprises. It operates through five segments: software, enterprise group, enterprise services, corporate investments, and financial services. Its product offerings also include enterprise IT infrastructure, including enterprise storage and server technology, networking products and solutions, IT management software, information management solutions, and security intelligence/risk management solutions. The company caters to various verticals, such as government, healthcare, and education sectors. HPE has a diversified portfolio of products and services. The company has focused its growth efforts on inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations.

