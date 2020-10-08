McKesson is the leading player in the global Patient Engagement solutions Market

The patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2025 from USD 11.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care, increasing demand for patient engagement solutions, and the increasing utilization of mobile health apps.

McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), IBM (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), GetWellNetwork (US), and athenahealth (US), MEDHOST (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Lincor Solutions (US), Get Real Health (US), Symphony Care (US), Harris Healthcare (US), Kareo (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Oneview Healthcare (Ireland), MEDITECH (US), IQVIA (US), Vivify Health (US) and Cognizant (US) are considered to be the leading players in the patient engagement solutions market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105975994

McKesson Corporation is the leading player in the patient engagement solutions market. It is one of the oldest providers of healthcare IT solutions. The company is known for the latest technological solutions for business intelligence, workflow management, claims and disease management, and predictive modeling. It generates its revenue from four business segments, namely, US Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Others. McKesson provides solutions for better patient management and care. The company mainly focuses on launching new and technologically advanced products, collaborating with other solution providers, and undertaking acquisition activities to boost its product portfolio and strengthen its market position.

Allscripts held the second position in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019. The company offers a wide range of products and services in the patient engagement solutions market. It is engaged in developing and designing integrated clinical software applications for hospitals, physician practices, and post-acute organizations. Allscripts had its initial focus on medication management systems and later shifted its focus to information technology. The company has a strong geographic presence across the globe. It generates its revenue through two reporting segments, namely, Provider and Veradigm.

IBM held the third position in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019. The company has developed many cloud-based solutions and is a pioneer in cloud software. It invests a significant share of its revenue into research and development. The company generates its revenue from five business segments, namely, Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441