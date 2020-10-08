Drug Discovery Informatics Market : Leading Key Players and Growth Startegies

The global drug discovery informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising R&D expenditure, growing support for research, especially in the area of rare diseases, and the increasing use of informatics in drug discovery. However, the scarcity of skilled professionals and the high setup cost of informatics software are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The major companies in the drug discovery informatics market include Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Charles River Laboratories (US), IBM (US), Clarivate Analytics (US), and Accenture (Ireland). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, to increase their presence in the global drug discovery informatics market.

Jubilant Life Sciences (India) has marked its presence among the major players in the discovery informatics market. To sustain its position in the drug discovery informatics market, the company focuses on collaborations to emerge as a preferred provider of drug discovery informatics services. For instance, in 2017, the company collaborated with Orion Corporation to provide drug discovery services. Such collaborations help the company to achieve business growth as well as advertise its expertise in the drug discovery informatics market.

Charles River Laboratories (US) offers various services ranging from target discovery to candidate validation as a part of the drug discovery informatics segment. As one of the leading firms in the industry, Charles River Laboratories has numerous strengths that help it to thrive in the marketplace. The firm also has a successful track record of integrating complimentary firms via mergers and acquisitions. It has successfully integrated a large number of technology companies in the past few years to streamline its operations and build a reliable supply chain.

