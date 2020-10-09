Northalsted Dental Spa Offers Dental Services to Lakeview Residents

Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Northalsted Dental Spa is pleased to announce they offer quality dental services to patients in the Lakeview area. They strive to ensure each of their patients has the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve.

The experienced team of professionals at Northalsted Dental Spa provides patients with all the treatments they require, whether they need preventive, restorative or cosmetic care. They work closely with patients to monitor their overall dental health and create a personalized treatment plan designed to help them get the results they want. Whether individuals have optimal oral health and only require regular cleanings and checkups or they need more extensive care, the team at Northalsted Dental Spa is standing by to help.

The friendly, informative staff at Northalsted Dental Spa understands many people feel uncomfortable about visiting the dentist. This is why they work hard to make sure their Lakeview patients feel at ease every time they sit in the dental chair, whether it’s for a routine cleaning or for a more intensive treatment.

Anyone interested in learning about the dental services offered can find out more by visiting the Northalsted Dental Spa website or by calling 1-773-296-0325.

About Northalsted Dental Spa: Northalsted Dental Spa is a full-service dental clinic that offers preventive, restorative and cosmetic care for patients. They create a personalized treatment plan that helps each patient enjoy a healthy, beautiful smile. With a caring staff, patients can feel at ease as they get the required treatments.

Company: Northalsted Dental Spa

Address: 3710 N. Halsted St

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60613

Telephone number: 1-773-296-0325

Email address: frontdesk@northalstedsmiles.com