Viral Inactivation Market Worth $573.0 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biological including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Viral Inactivation Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of New Drug Launches

Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on end user, viral inactivation market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The product segments included in the report are kits and reagents, services, and viral inactivation systems and accessories.

The application segments included in the report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics.

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.

Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).