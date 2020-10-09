PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market by Product (Consumables, Anesthesia Machines, Ventilators, Patient Monitoring, Oxygen Masks, Infusion Pumps), Animal (Cats, Dogs, Equines, Bovines), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market is expected to reach USD 2.40 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver in Depth:

Growth in Companion Animal Population

Rising Demand for Pet Insurance With Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Growth in the Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Income Levels in Developed Economies

Untapped Emerging Markets

Recent Developments:

In 2017, Vetland Medical (US) launched the Harmony 5 Electronic and the LAS-3000 manual ventilation system under the anesthesia system segment.

In 2016, Midmark (US) acquired VSSI, Inc. (US) to bring early-stage design and planning expertise, and integrated, built-in equipment solutions to the animal health practice.

In 2015, Mila International (US) signed an agreement with Cook Medical (US) to offer Cook’s Medical devices for sale to veterinary clinics and veterinary schools in the US.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type, the critical care consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary equipment market. The large share of consumables can be attributed to the large number of consumables required and consumed in almost every veterinary care process, as opposed to the one-time cost of capital equipment.

Based on animal, the small companion animals segment will dominate the market in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of companion animals and rising expenditure on animal health.

Based on end user, veterinary clinics are estimated to hold the largest share of the veterinary disposables market in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patient visits along with the increasing number of private clinical practices, and increasing practice revenues.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the veterinary equipment market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing number of companion animals, rising companion animal healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of livestock animals in North America (primarily due to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products), and growth in the pet insurance market are responsible for the region’s large share in the global veterinary disposables market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the veterinary equipment and disposables market are Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Smiths Group plc (UK), Nonin Medical (US), Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Henry Schein (US), Vetland Medical Sales and Services, LLC (US), Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (US), Infiniti Medical, LLC (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Midmark Corporation (US).