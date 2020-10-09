Enterprise Data Management Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-09 — According to a research report “Enterprise Data Management Market by Component (Software (Data Security, Data Integration, Data Migration, and Data Quality) and Services) Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise data management market size is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the enterprise data management market include enterprises focusing on improving their customer experiences, accelerating their analytical and transactional operations, and making faster business decisions using the insights derived from the data. The different components of data management market include data security, master data management, data integration, data migration, data warehousing, data governance, and data quality.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the enterprise data management market by region during the forecast period. The region houses many key vendors, such as Microsoft, IBM, SAS Institute, SAP, Informatica, Teradata, and Cloudera. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period with increasing big data across all the industry verticals. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Singapore, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the enterprise data management market. The verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and energy and utilities are expected to rapidly adopt enterprise data management and services in the region.

The enterprise data management market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (US), Symantec (US), Cloudera, Inc. (US), Ataccama (Canada), Informatica (US), Mindtree Limited (India), Qlik (US), EnterWorks, Inc. (US), MapR (US), GoldenSource Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), MuleSoft, LLC. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Zaloni, Inc. (US), and Actian (US). The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the enterprise data management market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

IBM Corporation (US) is among one of the leaders in the enterprise data management market. It adopts various approaches for growth strategies and continues to expand its operations through constant product launches, business expansions in various regions to expand its cloud offerings, technology acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. For instance, in June 2019, IBM Corporation partnered with VMware to accelerate innovation and adoption of hybrid cloud across organizations. This partnership enabled enterprises to securely move their workloads of VMware to cloud.

SAS Institute (US) is another established player in the enterprise data management market. The company offers SAS Data Management solution that is built on the SAS platform and enables easy collaboration between the teams in enterprises. The company has adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen its product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, SAS Institute partnered with Red Hat to combine analytics of SAS with Red Hat OpenShift across the hybrid cloud that helped speed up the adoption of analytics by customers across the hybrid cloud. It also expanded its cloud offerings in Singapore to accelerate the cloud adoption in APAC region.

