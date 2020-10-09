Food Recycling Machines Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the report food waste can be defined as any food substance, in a raw or cooked state, discarded for further use. Reducing the production level of food waste is a growing concern across the globe. Subsequently, these concerns proliferate the need for food recycling machines. Typically, food recycling machines work on a special automatic control system that decomposes food waste by utilizing high temperatures in addition to microorganisms that facilitate the decomposition of food waste through a recycling process. Food recycling machines reduce the weight and volume of food waste and scraps by 80 to 90 percent to try and make the final product fit for use as an organic fertilizer or manure, which can be used to improve soil fertility and support growth of vegetation, Fact.MR says.



Global Food Recycling Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end-use industry, the global food recycling machines market can be segmented as:

Retail

Food Stores

Restaurants

Services

Hospitals

Hotels/Lodging

Others (Schools, Institutes, etc.)

Manufacturing

Food Products

Others (Public Administration, etc.)

On the basis of power rating, the global food recycling machines market can be segmented as:

Up to 250W

250W to 1000W

More than 1000W

Examples of some of the market participants across the value chain of the global food recycling machines market include,

Oklin International Ltd.

Hungry Giant Recycling Inc.

CP Manufacturing, Inc.

Ridan Food Waste Composters

Meiko

Kompakt

Whirlpool Corporation (Zera)

Nanjgel Enterprise

Ecovim

BioHiTech Global Company



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the food recycling machines market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.