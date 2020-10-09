Self-chilling Can Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The beverage industry, since quite a few years, has been looking for technological development that would enable them to provide cold beverages on demand. Self-chilling can will be helpful in areas having limited refrigeration. It can also be used during camping, boating and fishing activities. Local retailers across the globe are focusing on delivering cold beverages to their consumers selling products with self-chilling can. In self-chilling can, Heat Exchange Unit (HEU) is built in the self-chilling can that helps to lower the temperature of the beverage within minutes. Prominent manufacturers of self-chilling can are now providing environment safe reclaimed Co2 in the heat exchange unit.



Global self-chilling can market: Segmentation

By activating mechanism type, the global self-chilling cans market has been segmented as follows –

Push button activation

Twist activation



By capacity type, the global self-chilling cans market has been segmented as follows –

4 Fl-Oz. can

16-Oz. can

>16-Oz. can

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Environment-friendly self-chilling can product material enhances popularity among consumers

Self-chilling can has been tested by the (EPA), NASA and U.S. Army regarding its harm to the environment after the self-chilling can disposal and found that it contains eco-friendly reclaimed Co2 in HEU and the self-chilling can is 100% recyclable.



