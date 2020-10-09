Arkema S.A. (France) and DowDuPont (US) are the Leading Players in the Tetrakis (Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate Market

Chicago, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for nearly USD 202 million in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, to reach approximately USD 279 million by 2025. The growth of the oil & gas and textile industries is driving the THPS market as the demand and frequency of use has increased over the past few years. With a large number of plants using THPS as an anti-microbial agent, the demand for THPS is expected to rise in the near future.

Key players in the tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market include Arkema S.A. (France), DowDuPont (US), Solvay (Belgium), Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA) (Germany), and Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd (China). Product innovation is the major strength of the leading players in the tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market. For instance, in October 2018, DowDuPont launched two new products within its AQUCAR Water Treatment Microbiocides portfolio, namely, AQUCAR TN 250 LT Water Treatment Microbiocide and AQUCAR 7140 LT Water Treatment Microbiocide. This strategy was adopted by DowDuPont to increase its market presence and also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthening their distribution networks, and enhancing their existing product portfolio.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Some of the other leading players in the tetrakis(hydroxymethyl)phosphonium sulfate market include Solvay (Belgium), Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA) (Germany), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd (China), Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China), Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd.(China), Finoric LLC (US), Compass Chemical (US).

Arkema S.A. (France) is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The company offers THPS through its subsidiary, Febex (Switzerland). Febex a subsidiary of CECA, Arkema Group, is a manufacturer of phosphorous derivatives. Its product portfolio includes phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium hypophosphite, sodium hypophosphite, hypophosphorous acid, THPS, tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium chloride (THPC), and calcium phosphate. The company offers THPS, under its biocides segment; and serves the oilfield sector, leather industry, flame retardant, and paper pulp industry. The company distributes its products through various modes of transport, such as truck, train, boat, and plane to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and South America.

DowDuPont (US) is engaged DowDuPont produces and sells a wide range of products through its business units—agriculture, material science, and specialty products, globally. The company provides THPS under its production unit – DuPont Microbial Control, which is a part of DuPont Industrial Biosciences and is a leading provider of antimicrobial solutions and biocide that control and help prevent the growth of dangerous micro-organisms in water treatment processes. The company offers THPS under its brand name, AQUCAR; AQUCAR PS 75 is a 76.5% w/w is an aqueous solution of THPS. The company provides THPS to various industries that include process preservation chemistries, formulation expertise, in-can preservatives, and dry film fungicides/algaecides, water treatment chemistries, sanitizing, and disinfection chemistries.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441