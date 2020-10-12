Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market | Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market by Spectrum (Near/Mid /Far-Infrared), by Technology (Benchtop/Portable & Handheld), by Application (Semiconductors/Homeland Security/Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology/Industrial Chemistry) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Terahertz Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 52.5 Million, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%

The Infrared Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 1.25 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period.

Increasing Applications of Terahertz Spectroscopy as A Screening Technique for Homeland Security

Growing Semiconductor Industry

Technological Advancements

New International CGMP & CGDP Certification for Pharmaceutical Excipients

Increasing Government Investments in Infrared Spectroscopy Technologies

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The global THz spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of application and region. By application, the THz spectroscopy market comprises semiconductors, homeland security, research and development, and non-destructive testing. The semiconductor segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the THz spectroscopy market and expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the infrared spectroscopy market comprises benchtop, microscopy, portable & handheld, and hyphenated. The benchtop segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, while the portable & handheld segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, divided into food and beverage testing, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, and others. The pharmaceuticals & biotechnology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market and grow at the highest rate.

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infrared spectroscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a revenue pocket for companies offering infrared spectroscopy equipment.

Some major players in the global infrared spectroscopy market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).