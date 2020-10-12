Point of Care Diagnostics Market : industry Key Leaders and Growth Drivers

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2024 from USD 28.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, increasing incidence of target conditions, rising preference for home healthcare across the globe, and growing government initiatives supporting the adoption of POC diagnostic products are driving the growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market during the study period.

Based on product, the glucose monitoring products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the POC diagnostics market in 2019

Based on product, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring products, infectious disease testing products, coagulation monitoring products, cardiometabolic monitoring products, hematology testing products, urinalysis testing products, cholesterol testing products, drugs-of-abuse testing products, tumor/cancer marker testing products, pregnancy & fertility testing products, fecal occult testing products, and other POC products. The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the POC diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the rising inclination of patients towards home testing.

Based on platform, the lateral flow assays segment dominates the POC diagnostics market in 2019

Based on platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, dipsticks, and microfluidics. The lateral flow assays segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of lateral flow assays in POC testing as a replacement for lengthy, conventional laboratory procedures.

Based on end user, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end user, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into clinical laboratories and outpatient healthcare & ambulatory care settings, hospitals/critical care centers, home care settings, and other end users. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for home and remote monitoring and rising demand for rapid tests among home care users.

North America will continue to dominate the point-of-care diagnostics market in 2024

The point-of-care diagnostics market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives to support the adoption of POC in this region.

Prominent players in this market are Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Quidel (US), Chembio Diagnostic Systems (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Nova Biomedical (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), AccuBioTech (China), and Trinity Biotech (Ireland).

