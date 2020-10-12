Digital Camera Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2018-2020

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 12, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Camera Market is anticipated to reach USD 19.77 billion by the end 2020, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Rising popularity of posting pictures on social media platforms is anticipated to drive the market growth. Moreover, low penetration of digital cameras in countries such as India and Brazil is projected to create potential growth opportunities for the key market players. However, rising penetration of smartphones across the developed and developing countries owing to its easy accessibility and presence of high resolution cameras is one of the key factors restraining the market growth.

By product segment, the built-in lens segment accounted for the market share of 78.5% in terms of unit shipments. However, the demand for these cameras is projected to remain stagnant owing to rising adoption of smartphones equipped with high resolution digital cameras. On the other hand, the DSLR cameras segment held a significant market share of 17.2% in terms of unit shipments owing to features such as convenience, compactness, and efficiency.

Access Digital Camera Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-digital-camera-market

However, rising demand for smartphones equipped with high resolution digital cameras is one of the factors restraining the market growth. This has adversely affected the demand for shoot and compact point cameras. Moreover, easy accessibility of smartphones to capture images is expected to be one of the major threats for the growth of digital camera industry

Leading players in digital camera industry include Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Ricoh Imaging Company, Olympus Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. Japanese companies have been dominating the global digital camera industry and the market is centralized in nature. The key players are focusing on improving the product by analyzing the feedbacks of consumers and they are investing on developing advanced cameras with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity features. Moreover, these players are focusing on brand reinforcement to increase their product penetration and gain an edge over other competitors.

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2018)

Built-in Lens Camera

Interchangeable Lens Camera

Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR)

Non-Reflex

Request a Sample Copy of Digital Camera Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-digital-camera-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2018)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of World (RoW)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com