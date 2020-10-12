X-Ray Security Screening Market Latest Trends And Competitive Landscape Report to 2020

Felton, California , USA, Oct 12, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global x-ray security screening market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.89 billion by the end of 2020. This growth can be associated with rising number of threats due to human trafficking, drug trade, weapon trafficking, piracy and illegal immigration across the globe. Moreover, rising risk for terrorist attacks is expected to fuel up the market demand across the aviation industry, thereby driving the market growth for security screening products.

The transit segment is anticipated to register faster growth due to rising number of passengers. This can be associated with increasing demand across the aviation sector for maintaining security measures across the globe. However, the emitted ionized radiations through these products can cause skin cancer thereby hindering the market growth. However, increasing need for border security is also gaining traction thereby driving the market growth in the upcoming years.

The product screening application segment held the largest share of around 60% across the global market owing to rising need for inspection of baggage, cargo, and parcel for security purposes. Increasing number of human and weapon trafficking cases are also anticipated to fuel up the market growth in the upcoming years.

North America held the largest share across the global market in 2013 due to rising demand for such products across governmental organizations. Europe is also expected to register growth due to large number of illegal immigration activities from nearby countries.

The x-ray security screening market includes key players such as 3DX-Ray, Adani, Smith Detection, OSI Systems, Analogic Corporation. They are also focusing on product development and innovation for gaining competitive advantage over other players. These players are also implementing various marketing strategies like acquisitions, mergers, and expansion of distribution network.

