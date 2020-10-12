Release Agents Market – Strategic Analysis of Different Geographical Regions

Chicago, 2020-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The release agents market is estimated at USD 925.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,131.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is driven by the increased use of release agents in the baking industry, growth in demand for natural sources of ingredients, research & development driving innovation, and increase in consumer awareness & health concerns. On the other hand, international regulations governing the use of release agents in food are the key factors hindering the growth of this market. This indicates that there is immense scope for the growth of the release agents market, globally.

The key players profiled in the report have a strong presence in the global release agents market; these include major players such as ADM (US), Avatar Corporation (US), Par-Way Tryson (US), AAK AB (Sweden), and Associated British Foods (UK). Apart from these companies, other release agents companies, such as Cargill (US), Mallet & Company (US), DowDuPont (US), IFC Solutions (US), Lecico (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Masterol Foods (US), Puratos (Belgium), Zeelandia (Netherlands), DÜBÖR (Germany), Sonneveld (Germany), and Bakels (Switzerland). These players adopted growth strategies such as expansions & investments and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for release agents. They are increasing their research & development expenditure to expand their release agent product portfolio.

A release agent’s functionality can be defined based on a balanced mix of various raw materials and the associated manufacturing process it undergoes. Divider oils are used to facilitate dough dividing and scaling operations, while pan oils are sprayed on pans to help in the release of baked bread from pans. The demand for vegetable oil is growing, which contain natural ingredients, particularly in developed regions, which is also positively impacting its market.

As the texture is of prime importance for consumers’ acceptability of food products, release agents are used to aid in the separation of food from a cooking container after baking or roasting. The use of release agents in the bakery industry helps manufacturers to reduce the production cycle time and also the labor cost incurred in cleaning pans, trays, and molds.

European consumers are considered to be more health-conscious and pay increasingly close attention to the ingredients used in the food products they consume. This high level of awareness has resulted in the demand for natural and non-GMO foods in the region. The increasing demand for processed food is also one of the major factors driving the market in the European region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the use of release agents was low in proportion to its dense population. This can be attributed to the comparatively low sales of bakery and meat food products. Hence, there is still a huge untapped market for bakery and meat products, which is opening up opportunities for the release agents industry in this region.