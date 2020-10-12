Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: High Cost of Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021.

The craniomaxillofacial implants market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as are increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, rising demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities, and technological advancements.

Titanium, other metals and alloys segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The material of construction is further classified into titanium, other metals and alloys, calcium phosphate ceramics, and polymers/biomaterials. Titanium, other metals and alloys segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of titanium in craniomaxillofacial implants.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43426581

Non-resorbable Fixators is expected to account the largest share of the market.

The property segment is further classified into Non-resorbable Fixators and Resorbable Fixators. Non-resorbable Fixators is expected to account the largest share of the market. The large share of this market is attributed to the availability and large usage of non-resorbable fixators in neurosurgery as well as dentistry.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market

Based on regions, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increasing number of road accident injuries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43426581

Leading Companies

The key players in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are Stryker (U.S.), KLS Martin (U.S.), Depuy Synthes (U.S.)., Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), OsteoMed (U.S.), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Matrix Surgical USA (U.S.), and Calavera (U.S.)