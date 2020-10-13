Oberheiden Law – The Federal Lawyer Announces Launch of New Firm Website, TheFederalLawyer.com

DALLAS, TEXAS, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Oberheiden Law – The Federal Lawyer has announced the launch of its new firm website, www.thefederallawyer.com. The firm is pleased to be able to offer the services of its highly-skilled federal defense attorneys and former federal law enforcement agents to individuals who are facing federal investigations and federal charges across the country.

According to Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the firm’s founder and one of its senior partners, “With our nationwide network of federal criminal defense attorneys and former federal agents, we are able to provide truly top-notch representation to clients throughout the United States. Regardless of where you live, we can help you, and our lawyers and investigators can begin working on your case right away.”

Oberheiden Law – The Federal Lawyer represents individuals who are under investigation and facing charges for all types of federal crimes. Dr. Oberheiden notes that the firm is unique from most other law firms in that it only utilizes the services of senior attorneys who have extensive experience in their areas of practice, and does not employ junior attorneys or assign legal matters to administrative staff.

The firm’s nationwide network of senior attorneys and former FBI agents also sets Oberheiden Law – The Federal Lawyer apart from other law firms. As the firm explains on www.thefederallawyer.com, its attorneys have collectively handled thousands of cases with a 95% success rate, and its former federal agents bring decades of first-hand experience in government investigations to helping build comprehensive defense strategies in complex federal cases.

“We are excited to announce the launch of www.thefederallawyer.com, and we encourage anyone who is facing federal charges or who is currently under investigation by the FBI, DEA, DOJ, or any other federal agency to visit the site to learn more about our federal defense practice,”says Dr. Oberheiden. The firm’s attorneys are available nights and weekends, and the firm is conducting initial consultations remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to www.thefederallawyer.com, the firm can be reached by phone at 469-587-6703, and Dr. Oberheiden can be reached directly at nick@federal-lawyer.com.

The information contained in this statement does not constitute legal advice. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. This information may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. All website disclaimers apply.