Martial Arts Expert, Entrepreneur and Author George Boley Jr Releases his New Book on Strength Training

New Jersey, USA, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — George Boley Jr, martial arts Head Instructor, and owner at his school Martial Arts Jungshsin have released his new book in the area of his expertise, titled ‘Resistance Training: For Martial Artist, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Boxing and All Combat Fighters: A Starter Guide to Strength Training for Action, Reaction, Fitness, and Health’. He is a lifelong martial artist with multiple black belts in Taekwon-Do and Hapkido, and also the 2007 USITF/ITF TaeKwon-Do National Sparring Champion – as a martial arts specialist, he has trained various individuals in learning the techniques of this widely recognized form of art. Now, Boley wants to reach out to a greater number of individuals and help those who are interested in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and boxing. His book consists of all the information and advice that are required to build the foundation for strength training.

He is a devoted full-time father, husband, and a complete family man who has always placed Jesus above everything else – his new book on weight training and conditioning for combat sports athletes is now placed as the #1 release in Amazon. George Boley Jr was a member of the 2007 USA Team and has been imparting his knowledge and skills of defensive tactical training to his students for so many years now. His expertise in hand to hand combat, freestyle grappling, and stick and knife fighting, has earned him credibility in this area locally and nationally. Boley also is an International Instructor through the International TaeKwon-Do Federation (ITF) and this new book is just the reflection of the knowledge and proficiency that he possesses. Being a certified sports nutritionist and a health and fitness instructor trainer, he is well-aware of what can be good for the beginners and how they should approach weight training and strength conditioning. Starting strength training at the age of 14 years old Boley knows what works through 30+ years of training, learning, and personal results.

George Boley Jr is also a business entrepreneur, real estate investor, property manager, business consultant, and coach – his book ‘Property Management Basic for the Part-Time Landlord’, also a #1 release in Amazon shows Boley’s love for real estate investing its potential to provide debt freedom and personal financial stability. Through this book, he had channelized his 15 years of knowledge and experience in property management, so that the readers could take advantage and stay ahead of the rental market curve. Apart from this, he has also written the books ‘How to Use Your Credit Rating to Put You on the Path to Debt Freedom’, ‘The Only Supplements Needed to Truly Help You Obtain Your Fitness & Health Goals’, and ‘Resistance Training for the Martial Artist, Mixed Martial Artist (MMA), Boxing & All Combat Fighters’.

Apart from the training certifications, George Boley Jr has also acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and an MBA in Business – this showcases his all-round proficiency in imparting knowledge on various subject matters. He has the zeal of learning and also helping those who are in need -his new book ‘Resistance Training: For Martial Artist, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Boxing and All Combat Fighters: A Starter Guide to Strength Training for Action, Reaction, Fitness, and Health’ with glowing reviews “…Being over 60 years old and not being able to do many of the exercises I used to do when I was younger due to several injuries, I especially found this book beneficial for my own training regimen. I have been teaching martial arts for over 40 years and undergraduate college courses for 15 years. I found this book to be very well written, the topics were covered in great detail, and Boley shared his personal insights into healthy living….” is as good and informative as the previous ones. If you are also interested in weight training, then you must place your order now.

