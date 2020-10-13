Archer Software announces its acquisition by Cprime, leading Agile, Atlassian and DevOps consulting company in the United States

Kyiv, Ukrine, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Archer Software, an innovative custom software development company, announces its acquisition by Cprime, an ALTEN Group Company, a US-based, global firm transforming businesses with Agile, Atlassian, and DevOps consulting, managed services, and custom solutions.

The acquisition will enable Archer to take the custom software delivery to a new level complementing the full-cycle solution development with the Agile transformation and collaboration tooling implementation. The joint team believes in a more productive future, where Agile, Product, and Cloud meet and process and technology converge for better business results and increased speed to market.

The top management of Archer Software is confident that the transaction will benefit both Archer’s employees and clients:

“Blending Cprime and Archer’s expertise in software engineering allows clients to offload the complexity of product development to us,” said Oleksii Tulin, CEO, Archer Software. “We now augment Cprime’s process, strategy, and tool expertise with experienced software development teams that accelerate innovation and time to market.”

Having delivered over 650+ custom products over two decades and using Atlassian tools for almost all of them, Archer’s team is excited to now be able to provide more efficiency and value to our clients, embracing the experience and technology of Cprime, creating new synergies, and building stronger competitive advantages for our global clients.

“Archer and Cprime coming together broadens the scope of development services provided to our customers and expands our overall technology solutions offerings,” said Zubin Irani, CEO, Cprime. “The needs of modern enterprises have evolved and multiplied; this enables us to meet those needs centered around software development.”

Upon completion of the transaction, Archer Software will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Oleksii Tulin, COO Alex Sharko and the existing Archer’s leadership team.

About Cprime

An Alten Company, Cprime is a global consulting firm helping transforming businesses get in sync. Cprime was awarded the Atlassian Agile Partner of the Year for 2019, and also the partner of choice for 50+ of Fortune 100 companies looking to achieve value and agility. Cprime helps visionary business leaders compose solutions, execute implementations, and exceed against business goals.

With key partnership recognitions, including Atlassian Platinum, AWS Advanced, and SAFe Gold SPCT partner, Cprime industry-leading software and services work in synergy to deliver transformations. Follow Cprime on Twitter and LinkedIn at @CprimeInc.

About Archer Software:

Archer Software, a Cprime Group Company, is an innovative technology consulting and custom software development company that helps startups and enterprises digitize healthcare, automotive, and fintech domains. Since 2000, Archer has designed, built, and supported 650+ B2B, B2C, and B2G products for 300+ clients.

We help our global high-tech clients deliver life-changing solutions providing technology consulting, product design, and digital solutions development as well as agile transformation powered by the Cprime team.