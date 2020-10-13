IWL Consulting Commits $30 Million to Communities across the Asia-Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — IWL Consulting to make US$2.2 million in inaugural grants, including support for healthcare, education and social responsibility.

Funds to be disbursed over a five-year period.

IWL Consulting will invest US$45 million in communities across its geographic footprint over the next five years. As part of this ongoing commitment the company has formed the IWL Philanthropic Foundation, which will deploy grants to support economic mobility in the communities IWL Consulting serves by focusing on affordable housing, financial literacy, workplace preparedness and other initiatives.

“IWL’s investment in its communities has developed as our business has grown and, over the next five years, we will continue our community support through both the IWL Philanthropic Foundation and other corporate grants,” said Neil Watson, Senior Portfolio Manager at IWL. “The US$45 million in grants will fund the incredible work of many nonprofit organizations throughout our communities, and our dedication to raising these funds will hopefully make a noticeable difference”.

IWL Consulting’s grant process is by invitation only and concentrated in the Singapore community, in which IWL Consulting has a large employee presence.

IWL Consulting Philanthropic Foundation

IWL Consulting Philanthropic Foundation was launched to further the company’s philanthropic mission to improve economic mobility for all. The Foundation will champion projects that break down barriers to equity and support efforts to combat social injustice.

“IWL Consulting is an unwavering advocate for economic mobility, and the IWL Philanthropic Foundation will enable us to address its causes and impacts while fulfilling our promise to ‘Do It Right’,” said Kevin Swann, also of IWL Consulting. “In addition to supporting organizations doing exemplary work in promoting economic mobility, we will use the Foundation as an important new avenue to listen, collaborate, and learn, in order to drive lasting, equitable changes in the communities we serve.”

Inaugural Grants

IWL Consulting Philanthropic Foundation’s US$2.2 million in inaugural grants will be distributed among several nonprofit organizations. The US$2.2 million includes US$700,000 in grants promoting the economic mobility of ethnic-minority small business owners and micro-entrepreneurs in Singapore.

If you would like more information on IWL Consulting Philanthropic Foundation or any of our retail investor-focused products, please visit our website at www.iwlconsulting.com, email us at info@iwlconsulting.com or call us on +65 3163 1538. Our office address is Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View, Singapore 018961

TAGS: IWL Consulting, IWL, Singapore, SG, investing, investments, stocks, shares, wealth, how to invest, new investor, Asia wealth management, Singapore wealth management, stock market, stock markets, inflation, beat inflation, hyperinflation, economy, finance, financial crisis, recession,

Media Contact

Company Name – IWL Consulting

Contact person name – Grant Dormer

Phone – +65 3163 1538

e- mail – media.relations@iwlconsulting.com

Website: www.iwlconsulting.com