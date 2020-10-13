The Queen of Harlem Commandments Book By Michelle Smalls Now Available Online at Queenofharlem.nyc

Harlem, New York, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Queen of Harlem Commandments Book Now Available online at Queenofharlem.nyc. The book has received a 91% positive rating and has received ***** 4.9 out of 5 on Amazon.com.

The Queen of Harlem Commandments is the first book by Michelle Smalls, a Harlem powerhouse who turned her pain into prosperity by following a code of conduct she first learned living the life of a street boss.

Ms. Smalls’ journey is not unlike many young women of color living in the inner cities that learn early in life how to rise above pain, loss, and disappointment. Through it all, the Queen made no excuses. Instead, she made commandments.

This book shares Ms. Smalls’ moments of heartache, triumphs, betrayals, and disloyalty she believes in order to survive and be successful in the hustle of life, you must respect the Code and follow the Commandments.

A virtual book tour will be held on October 19th, 2020!

About Michelle Smalls: Michelle Smalls is known as “Queen of Harlem” to many in the community. Michelle’s goal is to put smiles on the faces of young people, by way of giving back to the community at large. Michelle is an influencer, serial entrepreneur, real estate broker, and philanthropist.

For well over a decade, Michelle Smalls as a social impact leader has always placed a high priority on youth and the community. Michelle intuitively sees the needs and desires of her community, as an inspirational leader who focuses on problem-solving.

She takes full action and hosts outstanding charity events like her Christmas Toys and Coat Drives, Community Halloween Parties, Back to school drives, preparing teens for their proms, and having an all-girls basketball team. Ms. Smalls is a pillar in the Harlem community. She is transforming the lives of our youth by empowering them with love and opportunities that could build a tighter bond in our lifetime.

Website: www.queenofharlem.nyc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/queenofharlem_commandments

Instagram: www.instagramcom/queenofharlem

Facebook: www.facebook.com/queenofharlemcommandments

Book information: Book Title: The Queen of Harlem Commandments – Author Name: Michelle Smalls – Genre: Biographical Fiction – Publisher: Michelle Small – Date of Publication: August 18th, 2020 – ISBN: 979-86742533112 – Number of pages: 218 – Word Count: 42,000 – Formats available: Paperback and Kindle – Price: $24:95 Paperback, $12:00 Kindle Website to purchase: www.queenofharlem.nyc

To purchase your copy(s) of book today log on to https://www.queenofharlem.nyc/

