Charles Farrell Law Launches New Website

Valdosta, United States, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Charles Farrell Law is pleased to announce they have launched a new website to better serve their clients. The new website is designed to help individuals easily find information relating to financial difficulties and how bankruptcy can help so they can decide whether this is the next step they would like to take.

The team at Charles Farrell Law takes great pride in helping individuals deal with their financial struggles with the help of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Attorney Charles Farrell sits down with each client to go over the specifics of their current financial situation and explain the pros and cons of each type of bankruptcy and how it can help. The initial consultation is designed to educate individuals on the best use of bankruptcy to help them save money, reduce stress and get back on their feet for a better financial future.

Farrell has practiced law for more than 20 years, exclusively dealing with bankruptcy cases. Clients deal directly with Farrell, not paralegals who may not have as much experience. With a casual setting and free initial consultation, clients can get the information they need with no pressure to make a better informed decision.

Anyone interested in learning about the new website or the bankruptcy services offered can find out more by visiting the Charles Farrell Law website or by calling 1-229-474-6742.

About Charles Farrell Law: Charles Farrell Law is a law firm that has specialized in bankruptcy cases for more than 20 years. Farrell enjoys helping his clients pick up the pieces and work toward a better financial future. He treats every client with the respect they deserve to help them regain control of their finances through the appropriate actions.

