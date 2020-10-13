Chanimal Launches Chanimal University Online Channel Manager Training

Austin, United States, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Chanimal.com, one of the tech industry’s primary training, standards, and channel resources for over 20 years, has launched its popular channel manager training course online at ChanimalUniversity.com during Amazon Prime day. Chanimal has trained over 10,000 channel managers worldwide for over a decade and was the first to offer a certified channel manager program with a certificate to standardize best channel practices.

Courses had previously been held in tandem with industry and channel trade shows (with upwards of 150 attendees per training event). Now that on-site trade shows and events have gone virtual, so has the Chanimal training at ChanimalUniversity.com.

“Chanimal training has been used by individuals, start-ups and many of the world’s largest companies to train, standardize and level-set their channel teams to build world-class channel programs,” says Ted Finch, Chanimal’s CEO. “Now, all the training is refreshed for 2020, is 100% online, and self-paced.”

Certified Channel ManagerTM is the initial course—accredited by the Channel Advisory Council. It includes over 30 lessons that cover the core channel management, sales, and marketing curriculum from retail to enterprise, software to SaaS to hardware.

“One of the objectives is to cross-train channel managers so they can set up and manage any channel type from retail to enterprise, software to hardware, within a start-up or an established channel. “ said Xime Finch, Director, Channel Training. “Being cross-trained is critical if you move between different companies or within different channel types—like at GE, which covers consumer light-bulbs, to security SaaS, to industrial hardware.”

It also includes an industry-first: electives. The main course provides a solid channel foundation, then the electives provide tactics that are specific to your exact role. The first elective is free, and you can select either SaaS & Affiliate, Alliances & OEM, Retail & Online, or Direct Sales & Services.

“I especially like the depth of content, the enthusiastic style, and the over 100 included best-practice templates, samples, and worksheets. It should be a required course for every channel manager, “ said Dina Moskowitz, CEO of SaaSMAX, Top 50 Channel Influencers & Top Women of the Channel by CRN.

There is a free trial course at ChanimalUniversity.com which includes four actual lessons: How to Determine Margins, Elements of a Partner Portal, Orientation Meeting, & Closing Techniques.

Courses range from $495 to $1,995, but there are numerous promotions. The course officially launches on Amazon Prime Day, so it includes up to 40% off for the first 40 days and 50% off for all prior live, on-site attendees.

Plus, the first 100 sign-ups get the $4,500 Chanimal/SaaSMAX portal for free (one per company), and ALL Chanimal store downloadable content (includes kits and database) is included ($700 value).

Look for promotions on the Chanimal site for details.

Press can request full access to the course for review, along with all associated content.

Resources

Additional details about the Chanimal training can be found at Chanimal.com/certified-channel-manager

Signup is at ChanimalUniversity.com

A detailed, lesson-by-lesson review from one of the initial beta testers can be found at Chanimal.com/review-certified-channel-manager-course

About Chanimal

Chanimal is a tech-industry resource for over 20 years, and the leading training body for channel professionals worldwide, with a curriculum guided by the Channel Advisory Council. The company has trained over 10,000 channel managers on standardized best-channel practices, including conducting the “white label” channel training for several other organization’s programs. Notable Chanimal clients include Microsoft, 3M, GE, Apple, Intel, Mattel, Sony, Franklin/Covey, Adobe, Survey Monkey, Big Commerce, Autodesk, HP, Citrix, Disney, Motorola, Ingram Micro, Harcourt, Dell, and hundreds of start-up to mid-level companies.

Chanimal’s CEO and founder, Ted Finch, is also the CMO for SaaSMAX, former VP at GE, Sr. VP Motorola, VP Harcourt, VP Goldmine, original VP Sales & Marketing and co-founder at MarkeStar, wrote the marketing plan and published Netscape, helped launch AOL, wrote the marketing plan and helped form Red Storm Entertainment with Tom Clancy, and has helped build the channels for over 400 vendors, while heading a team that has executed over one million channel promotions.

