Veterinary Pain Management Market – Global Revenue Growth Boosters, Emerging Trends, Key Players

Years considered for this report:

# 2017 – Base Year

# 2018 – Estimated Year

# 2023 – Projected Year

Objectives of the Study:

# To define, describe, and forecast the global Animal Pain Management Market on the basis of product, application, animal type, distribution channel, and region.

# To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

# To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

# To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

# To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in the global market.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, & collaborations; mergers & acquisitions; product developments; and geographical expansions in the global market

Major Growth Boosters:

Factors such as growth in companion animal adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their rising income levels in developed economies, growing prevalence of animal disease causing pain and inflammation, and the rising adoption of pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure are expected to drive the growth of the Animal Pain Management Market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The veterinary pain management market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By application, joint pain accounted for the largest market share in 2017

Based on application, the veterinary pain management market has been segmented into joint pain, postoperative pain, cancer, and other applications. Other applications include traumatic pain, abdominal pain, neuropathic pain, dermatological pain, and mastitis. In 2017, joint pain held the largest share of the veterinary pain management market. The dominant share of this application segment has been attributed to the growing pet population, rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal disorders in animals, and the increasing population of obese and overweight pets.

By drug type, disease-modifying osteoarthritis agents are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023

Based on drug type, the Animal Pain Management Market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, alpha-2 agonists, local anesthetics, disease-modifying osteoarthritis agents (DMOAAs), and other drugs. The DMOAAs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of arthritis in animals. However, NSAIDs are expected to hold the largest share in the market due to their wide range of applications areas and low cost.

Geographical Growth:

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global veterinary pain management market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in veterinary pain management market, primarily due to the significant growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China.

Global Leaders:

The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Zoetis (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Elanco (US), Chanelle (Ireland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Vetoquinol (France), Bayer (Germany), Norbrook (Ireland), Ceva Santé Animale (France), K-Laser (US), Assisi (US), and Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK). New product launches and acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by these payers to maintain their positions in the veterinary pain management market

