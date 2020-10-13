Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Halibut Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin,Ireland, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Pacific Halibut vs. Atlantic Halibut – Fluctuating Supply and Price Fatigue Impact the Market Growth

While the total allowable catch (TAC) for Pacific halibut was high in 2016, the catch volumes were observed to be much lower in 2017. Also, following several years of high prices of Pacific halibuts, leading players in the halibut market observe low demand despite the chances of price softening in the upcoming years. Pricing for Pacific halibut is mainly influenced by the increasing availability and strengthening inventories of Atlantic halibut. Also, the International Pacific Halibut Commission could not come to a consensus to set catch limit for halibut, which results in individual countries promulgating catch levels for halibuts themselves. As a result, the halibut market is likely to witness the emerging trend of a marginal drop in prices of Pacific halibut and a rising number of fresh halibut buyers switching their halibut fishery sources.

If the trend of fluctuating prices of Pacific halibut recurs, buyers in the halibut market may shift their demand to Atlantic halibut. Even though the prices of Pacific halibut are declining with the increasing availability of Atlantic halibut, it still is a more expensive fish than Atlantic halibut. Higher catches of Atlantic halibut and relatively higher prices of Pacific halibut is causing a fatigue in the halibut market. In addition, anticipating the reduction in spawning biomass stock, the International Pacific Halibut Commission may reduce the commercial Pacific halibut fishery in the upcoming years.

