U.S. SMS Marketing Market Growth, Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 13, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. SMS marketing market size is projected to value USD 12.6 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing adoption of mobile phones coupled with the need for implementing marketing strategies through virtual mode is anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The end-use segment of retail dominated the global market with a share of more than 23.0% across the U.S. on account of increasing usage of SMS services by retailers for informing about various events and offers to their actual and potential customers. On the other hand, the media & entertainment segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth with 22.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The market has been affected positively on account of the ongoing COVID crisis. This can be associated with the fact that is one of the feasible ways for marketing purposes that allows virtual interaction with the customers. Moreover, rapidly increasing usage of smartphones for marketing and entertainment purposes has been on the rise on account of lockdown and imposition of travel restrictions. However, a decrease in the profits of several players in this period has resulted in a reduction of investments for marketing purposes. This is projected to hinder the market growth for SMS marketing to some extent over the post-pandemic period.

The enterprise segment of large enterprises dominated the global market in 2018 due to the shifting trend towards the implementation of these SMS marketing strategies for the engagement of customers. While the SMEs (Small & Medium Enterprises) segment is anticipated to witness around 23.0% CAGR over the forecasted years owing to surging usage of text messages for their product’s promotions.

The U.S. SMS marketing market includes players such as EZ Texting; Chartboost; Infobip Ltd.; Amobee, Inc.; InMobi, Marketo; and IBM Corporation. They are constantly engaged in implementing strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers for gaining customer attraction.

