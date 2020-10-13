Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Blood Warmer Devices Market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million by 2022 from USD 138.7 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Growing Number of Trauma Cases

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By sample type, classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global sample warmer devices market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

By end user, the sample warmer devices market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To analyze market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market developments and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, acquisitions; product launches; and research and development activities in the blood warmer device/sample warmer market

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the sample warmer devices market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).