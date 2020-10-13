Medical Exoskeleton Market Worth $571.6 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Exoskeleton Market by Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Control System, Power Source), Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities (Lower, Upper) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is projected to reach USD 571.6 million, at a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Number of People With Physical Disabilities and Subsequent Growth in the Demand for Effective Rehabilitation Approaches

Agreements and Collaborations Among Companies and Research Organizations for the Development of the Exoskeleton Technology

Increasing Insurance Coverage for Medical Exoskeletons in Several Countries

Introduction of Soft Actuators

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By extremity, the market is segmented into lower extremity medical exoskeletons and upper extremity medical exoskeletons. In 2018, lower extremity medical exoskeletons segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical exoskeleton market. Lower extremity exoskeletons provide stability to paralyzed and geriatric patients and offer weight-bearing and locomotion capabilities. As a result, they are more widely adopted for rehabilitation applications.

Based on mobility, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile and stationary exoskeletons. The mobile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for compact, light-weight mobile medical exoskeletons that can offer mobility assistance to paralyzed patients.

Driver: Increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches

Globally, the number of people with physical disabilities is increasing majorly due to the rising geriatric population, increasing number of road accidents and severe trauma injuries, and increasing prevalence of stroke, among other factors. All major regions across the globe are witnessing significant growth in their geriatric populations, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI), and the high prevalence of stroke in the region.

The medical exoskeleton market includes various players. The major players in the market are Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK), B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada), Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland), Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy), Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain), and ExoAtlet, O.O.O. (Russia).