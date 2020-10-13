Specialty Generics Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 13, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Specialty Generics Market size is expected to value at USD 174.9 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in demand for cost-effective generic specialty drugs. Lower cost associated with adoption of the specialty generics drugs for the successful treatment for multiple sclerosis, cancer, and other types of infectious disorders is augmenting growth of the market over the forecast period.

Commonly occurred specialty generic drugs are estimated to cost around sixty to eighty percent cheaper in comparison with the branded drugs available in the market. Cost-effectiveness of the generic drugs is majorly attributed to factors such as lack of expensive clinical trials, no need for advertisement, and promotional activities. Such factors are propelling growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, the specialty generics industry is predicted to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Increasing number of off-exclusive specialty generic medicines is considered as one key factors responsible for augmenting growth of specialty generic drugs market. Other factors such as early patent expirations of essential drugs available in the market, and development and adoption of the off-patent specialty generic as a new entry is boosting demand for the specialty generics over the forecast period. Early patent expirations depend on norms and regulation set by governmental agencies.

Treatment associated with diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cancer, and other types of infectious disorders are highly expensive due to the higher cost of pharmaceuticals. Regional governments are contributing significantly for development of cost-effective drugs across the globe. Further, reduction in the healthcare expenditure by developed countries are aggravating demand for the cost-effective drugs. Subsequently, factors such as price regulations and downsizing of healthcare budget in developing economies are raising demand for cost-effectiveness in healthcare sector. Moreover, recent economic crisis and growing generic population are some of the critical drivers for boosting demand for cost-effective specialty genetic drugs over the forecast period. Inclination towards development of specialty generics drugs due to their multiple advantages over other products are extending reach of the specialty generics market.

The injectable segment is one of the fastest growing segment attributed to the growing implementation of self-monitored injectable by patients. Additionally, numerous initiatives in regards to acquisitions and latest product launches by prominent industry players in various regions across the globe is pumping the market growth in the near future. Acquisition and partnerships allows market players to gain access and develop injectable drugs, infusion methodologies, and biosimilar business. Major emphasis on building sustainable healthcare infrastructure by local government is further contributing to market growth.

The key players in the specialty generics industry are Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals Incorporations, Sandoz Company, Mallinckrodt Co., Akorn, Incorporations, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Incorporations, Endo Pharmaceuticals Incorporations, Pfizer, Incorporations, Sun Pharmaceutical Limited, and Apotex Co.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

