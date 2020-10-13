Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Market Prominent Players | Demand, Cost and Profit | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 13, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Market in Healthcare was worth USD 25.86 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to reach USD 80.74 billion over the forecast period. The existence of a significant amount of metal and metal oxide nanoparticle based drugs that are authorized by the U.S.

Key Players:

Nanobiotix

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

nanoComposix

Merck KGaA

Nanospectra Biosciences

Immunolight LLC

Growth Drivers:

FDA and prescribed by physicians for the treatment of acute and chronic ailments is attributive for the estimated market.

Furthermore, presence of molecules in the development phase based on the principle of metal oxide nanoparticles is anticipated to boost growth in the coming years. Applications served by these particles include radiotherapy enhancement, drug & gene therapy, thermal ablation, and sensitive diagnostic assay.

This versatile nature with respect to the applicability in health care makes these particles a substantial source of growth in nanomedicine market. Technological innovations pertaining to reduction of adverse effects linked to the application of these particles is expected to influence growth in the forecasted period.

Scientists and biologists are currently involved in directing R&D to improve understanding of metal based nanoparticles in order to lessen the toxicity problems associated with their usage. Subsequent developments are anticipated to fast-track the development over the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

In-vivo Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Proton Therapy

In-vitro Assays

Cell & Phantom Imaging

Regional Insight:

North America dominated with the largest revenue share owing to the existence of clear regulatory guidelines for therapeutic development. Furthermore, with the increasing collaboration between key stake holders including government agencies, lawmakers, health insurers, and pharmacy benefit managers, better outcome based products can be produced with a check on relevance in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. Factors responsible for the projected CAGR include growing investment in the development of nanoparticles coupled with a surge in the amount of clinical studies that can aid in determination of toxicity of these products.

