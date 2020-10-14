XLM FOR EGNYTE – AN ATTRACTIVE SOLUTION FOR LIFE SCIENCE COMPANIES.

Philadelphia, PA., 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — We at xLM, LLC are proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Egnyte, one of the world’s leading cloud solution provider.

xLM, the innovative company behind an automated platform that can ‘validation enable’ any cloud App, recently entered into a partnership with Egnyte. This partnership will provide a robust continuous validation platform for Egnyte’s existing and future Life Sciences customers.

According to Nagesh Nama, Chief Quality Officer at xLM, “Egnyte customers simplify content management while leveraging their legacy investments. Our alliance is the missing piece of the puzzle that will enable them to modernize their legacy paper-based validation processes improving compliance all while reducing costs and turn-around times. ‘xLM for Egnyte’ will provide end-to-end validation automation enabling customers to handle patches and new releases with ease continuously maintaining a ‘validated’ state.”

Through this partnership, customers will be able to take advantage of xLM’s complete validation life-cycle management related services for Egnyte’s Apps. Their customers will be up and running with a validated Egnyte instance easily.

Benefits include:

> Egnyte’s customers can save over 50% in validation costs compared to conventional manual validation

> Compress validation timelines over 75%

> Get full support for initial, patch, and new release validation on a continuous basis

> Comply with 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11

About xLM:

xLM – Continuous Validation is a technology firm based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, PA. It’s managed service is governed by a cutting-edge Quality Management System built on ISO 9001:2015, 21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11 and GxPs. xLM is a subsidiary of ValiMation Inc., an established name in the GxP and validation-related consulting space serving big and small Life Sciences companies globally since 1996.

About Egnyte:

With thousands of customers worldwide, in a variety of different vertical markets, Egnyte delivers secure content collaboration, compliant data protection and simple infrastructure modernization; all through a single SaaS platform. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is a privately held company with headquarters in Mountain View, CA, and offices in Raleigh, NC, Spokane, WA, London, and Poland. Investors include Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers, and Goldman Sachs.