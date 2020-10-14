Anthony P Castore, CEO, Ziering Medical

Appointed to Aesthetic Industry Association Advisory Board

Beverly Hills, CA, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Anthony P. Castore, CEO of Ziering Medical, the leader in hair restoration in the United States, has been appointed to the Aesthetic Industry Association [AIA] advisory board. Mr. Castore is a seasoned business expert with a solid reputation for implementing programs, protocols, business development strategies and efficiencies for profitability accelerating growth and scaling elective medical practices. He has also been published in Inc. magazine and serves as a medical faculty advisor for the AMspa Medical Spa Show. In his role, Mr. Castore will work with an illustrious group of industry executives to guide and advise AIA in their broad-based efforts to support development, sustainability, and other active business interests of its global aesthetics membership, serving highly-motivated rejuvenation and advanced cosmetic consumers across all demographics.

“We are proud to announce that Anthony Castore, CEO of the prestigious Ziering Medical hair-restoration clinics, has joined the Industry Advisory Board of the Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) [miinews.com/aesthetic-industry-association],” shared Michael Moretti, Executive Director and Founder of the AIA. After extensive interviews and professional references, we realized that Anthony is a very talented clinic operator who understands how to scale large aesthetic practices quickly to optimize their potential while increasing profitability. The AIA will greatly benefit from his operational expertise.

” Under Mr. Castore’s leadership, Ziering Medical has experienced significant growth over the past two years. Instrumental in streamlining operational efficiencies, client capture, conversion and developing an effective digital footprint and retail expansion, he has also proven adept at crucial reactivity to industry changes and anticipating needs. “I am excited to have this opportunity to share the knowledge and experience I have building solid business foundations, addressing critical market issues and opportunities as well as forward thinking strategies to AIA members to create pathways for improved proficiencies,

performance and profitability in their practices and the aesthetic industry as a whole”.

In collaboration with Dr. Ziering, a pioneer in hair transplantation leadership, technology and education, Mr. Castore developed the practice tele-consulting, marketing and service offerings to keep the highly personalized Ziering practice, healthy and stable with continued growth during this Covid-19 period across all locations. Dr. Ziering, who established his renowned Ziering Medical Group and brand in 2003 encompassing sought after surgical procedures, non-invasive technologies, home care treatments, topical treatments and supplements, was the first doctor to showcase hair transplantation services in his televised role on Extreme Makeover. Benefiting from business strategy, support and synergies with Mr. Castore for exemplary growth, he continues to teach his signature services and protocols to medical professionals globally, and is an editorial contributor to Sandow Media’s New Beauty Magazine quarterly as well as writing peer reviewed articles in dozens of publications on the topic of hair restoration and transplantation.

According to Dr. Craig Ziering, “Anthony has been a great addition to our team. He has made significant contributions to the advancement of our organization, and I am pleased he will represent Ziering Medical in the industry, bringing his exceptional skills in long term planning and business development support to elevate the industry and thousands of AIA members.”

As part of his role, Mr. Castore, will be a featured speaker on an expert panel during the October 30th AIA Board meeting on the topic of Branding Aesthetics Practices & Corporate Recovery from the Pandemic as well as have leadership role in industry meetings and advisory as well as engagements at forums, panels, virtual events and trade shows throughout 2021.

About The Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA): Medical Insight (MII) founded the AIA in 2019. The Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) is the first and only member-driven organization dedicated to the long-term planning and development of the $14 Billion medical aesthetic industry and its hundreds of suppliers, thousands of executives and providers, working to ensure a bright and successful future.

About Medical Insights (MII): For the past 25 years Medical Insight has provided the benchmark market research data and metrics charting the continuous growth of medical aesthetics across the globe. MII also published the only news magazines focused on related clinical and corporate news from each major geographical region. And THE Aesthetic Show, developed and produced by MII, has become the largest truly multi-specialty conference in North America.

About Ziering Medical: Founded in 2003 by Dr. Craig Ziering, a global leader in hair restoration, Ziering Medical is a multi-dimensional and fully comprehensive hair restoration practice combining state-of-the-art hair transplant procedures and hair regeneration therapies with highly personalized treatment programs to manage the progressive nature of hair loss. Dr. Ziering serves as Medical Director to four locations in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Greenwich, CT, and a newly renovated flagship surgery center in New York City. Ziering Medical offers services for male and female pattern baldness as well as expertise in African American hair, transgender hairline modification, beard and eyebrow restoration, using many techniques pioneered by Dr. Ziering. Understanding each patient’s unique hair restoration journey, both Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS) and Follicular Unit Excision and Extraction (FUE) are performed by Ziering surgeons, allowing for truly customized, personal treatment plans. Taking a distinctive lifestyle approach, Ziering Medical provides a full array of non-surgical treatments and at-home care, including the Ziering LaserCap, Zmin and Zfin, [specially formulated topical minoxidil and finasteride, respectively]. In-office, stem cell scalp injection treatments with Amnio Z and Exosomes and lasers are all designed to meet the long term strategies and needs of our patient population. In addition, the first branded product line, a specialty hair loss shampoo and conditioner, formulated by Dr. Ziering, called Zrx Follicle Cleanse and Zrx Follicle Sustenance, will be available in early 2021.

Contact:

Ziering Medical

9201 Sunset Blvd, #305

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Contact: Jill Eisenstadt-Chayet /Phone:

310.201.8222

Email: jec@blupr.com

Website: Zieringmedical.com