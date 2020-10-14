Viral Clearance Market Worth $724.5 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Viral Clearance Market by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), Method (Viral Removal (Chromatography, Nanofiltration), Viral Inactivation (Low pH)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Viral Clearance Market is expected to reach USD 724.5 million, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of Drug Launches

Favorable R&D Investment Scenario

Possibility of Cell Culture Contamination

Advancements in Nanofiltration Technology

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on application, the market is segmented into recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, and other applications. The other applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to the increasing use of cellular therapies in the treatment of various disorders, increasing public and private funding for stem cell research, rising awareness about stem cell therapies, and the use of tissue-based therapies to treat various diseases.

On the basis of end user, the viral clearance market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, academic research institutes, and other end users. The contract research organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the ability of CROs to invest in extensive drug discovery infrastructure and the rising outsourcing of Drug Discovery Services to CROs by pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, small biotechnology companies, and start-ups.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France), Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The viral clearance market in the region is driven by the presence of national institutes supporting biotechnology and life science research, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, and the increasing number of drug approvals. The rising prevalence of diseases, growing production of monoclonal antibodies, and government support for the development of drugs are some of the key factors driving the market in the US. In Canada, increasing pharmaceutical production is expected to boost the growth of the market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in generics development and manufacturing, surge in funding for medical research and the presence of a large number of CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China, government initiatives to boost the use of generic drugs, increasing aging population in Japan, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures in India, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore and Malaysia.