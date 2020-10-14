Panic Exit Devices Market Projections & Growth Status Analyzed During 2018 2028

The global panic exit devices market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type and end use application.

The global panic exit devices market is segmented on the basis of material type into:

Stainless steel

Aluminum

PVC

Others

The global panic exit devices market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Vertical Rod

Lever Trim

Removable Mullions

Series Rim

Mortise

The global panic exit devices market is segmented on the basis of end use applications into:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Some of the market participants in the global lining fabric market identified across the value chain include:

Hafele

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion plc,

Trudoor – Doors & Hardware

Gretsch-Unitas Group

Dormakaba Group

Harney Hardware

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Axim Architectural Hardware

Napco Security Technologies

C.R. Laurence Co., Inc



