Gene Expression Analysis Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

The major factors driving the growth of the gene expression analysis market include decreasing cost of sequencing, rising prevalence of cancer, growing application areas of genomics, and the availability of gene expression databases.

The report Gene Expression Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2023 from USD 3.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Market Segmentation:-

On the basis of products and services, the global Gene Expression Analysis Industry has been segmented into consumables (reagents, DNA chips), Instruments (PCR, NGS, Microarray, others), and services (gene expression profiling services, bioinformatics solutions). The consumables segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018 and is also projected to register the highest CAGR.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes and research centers, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to command the largest share of 54.8% of the market in 2018.

Recent Developments

In January 2017, Biorad acquired of RainDance Technologies, a droplet-based PCR systems manufacturer. RainDance Technologies has a more focused portfolio, primarily known for its droplet-based technologies for digital PCR (dPCR).

In March 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific completes acquisition of Affymetrix, a leading provider of cellular and genetic analysis products.

Regional Analysis:-

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global gene expression analysis market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-

The major players operating in the Gene Expression Analysis Industry include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) are the key players in the gene expression analysis market.

