Microscopy Devices Market Financial Information with Top Growing Companies 2020 to 2025

The microscopy devices market is projected to grow 1.6x with an impressive 8.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is expected to prove advantageous for the microscopy devices industry in the short term, owing to the massive load of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system, and the demand arising from researchers towards covid-19 vaccine research.

“As visualization and magnification devices are gaining importance in scientific discovery, microscopy devices are finding roles in an extensive range of niche verticals including agriculture, polymer, atomic studies, and nanotechnology, which will boost the market for the forecasting period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Microscopy Devices Market – Important Takeaways

Scanning probe microscopes are gaining strong demand aided by applications in diffraction, grating, surface topography and cell membrane studies.

Semiconductor research and development applications of microscopy devices are gaining ground, with rising penetration of consumer appliances and aerospace research applications.

North America is expected to remain a dominant market through the forecast period, driven by major investments into R&D, healthcare, and diagnostic facilities in the region.

Microscopy Devices Market – Driving Factors

Niche applications of electron microscopes in the automotive industry for tire material, and engine calibration exams generate new revenue streams.

Biomedical and engineering research into new microscopy techniques strongly support market growth.

Microscopy Devices Market – Leading Constraints

High costs associated with electron and scanning probe microscopy devices will restrict adoption.

Lack of awareness about new microscopy techniques in developing countries limits market prospects.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the microscopy devices market. High demand owing to extensive investments towards covid-19 testing and diagnostics, in addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector will contribute to growth prospects in the short term. However, microscopy device manufacturers are expected to face challenges in terms of lower demand from automotive and other industrial verticals during the lockdown period.

Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the microscopy devices market include but are not limited to CAMECA SAS, Olympus Corp., Bruker Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corp., FEI Co., and Carl Zeiss Micorscopy GmbH.

Leading manufacturers in the microscopy devices market are extensively investing in product innovations and launches, to boost performance and widen scope of potential applications for their offerings.

For instance, JEOL Ltd. has announced the release of a new scanning electron microscope capable of 1nm resolution and probe current of 300 nA for elemental analysis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has unveiled cryo-electron microscope filters for protein imaging in true atomic resolution. Also, Nikon Corp. has introduced a novel confocal microscope for high-throughput and high-resolution imaging, with a 25 mm field of view.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on microscopy devices market. The market is scrutinized according to product type (optical microscopy, scanning probe microscopy, electron microscopy, electron microscopy, and microscopy accessories), application (cell and molecular biology, pharmacology and toxicology, clinical pathology and diagnostics, surgery, and biomedical engineering, neuroscience, and others), and end users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, physician offices, and academic & research institutes) across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

