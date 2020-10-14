Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 13, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners Market is estimated to touch US$ 485.3 million by the completion of the year 2025. The Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners industry was appreciated by US$ 320.4 million in the year 2016. Increasing demand for grommets, plastic rivets, and cable ties due to their light weight and possession of confrontation to erosion is likely to boost development of the market.

Promising demographics, growth in population, and increasing demand for housing constructions in most important markets of Asia Pacific are expected to motivate building manufacturing, thus impacting the market optimistically. It is estimated that the market will develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction.

The Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners market on the source of Type of End Use could span Commercial, Industrial, Housing. The subdivision of Housing ruled the business and is likely to develop by the speedy percentage due to increasing demand for the product in bonding applications and cable management.

The Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners market on the source of Type of Delivery Network could span Third party Delivery, Direct Delivery. The subdivision of Direct Delivery ruled the business through all the provinces, recording more than 75% stake of the general market, due to the existence of a big numeral of companies by way of an extensive delivery grid.

The Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners market on the source of Type of Function could span Cable management, Bonding/Attaching. The Building & Construction Plastic Fasteners industry on the source of Type of Product shows the Manufacture, Profits, Price, Market stake, and Development percentage of respective category. The market is divided into Cable Ties and Others [Grommets, Clips, Rivets].

The subdivision of Cable Tie Fasteners was responsible for the biggest stake and are likely to observe development by a CAGR of 4.5% for the duration of prediction, due to their greater demand for the application of cable management.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Cable Ties

Others

Clips

Rivets

Grommets

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Bonding/Attaching

Cable Management

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Shanghai Fasteners Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Penn Engineering, Stanley Black & Decker, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company [Nifco], Araymond, Bossard, MW Industries, Illinois Tool Works Incorporated [ITW], HellermannTyton, TR Fastening.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

