Plasma Fractionation Market Professional Survey Report Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2026

The global plasma fractionation market is set to display a staggering 7.1% CAGR throughout the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2026. The plasma fractionation market is anticipated to benefit from growing demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for plasma fractionation production towards the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disease patients during the crisis period will sustain growth.

“The growing number of cases rheumatoid arthritis, neurological ailments, and osteoarthritis amidst a widening geriatric population has contributed to increased need for advanced therapeutics solutions derived from plasma fractionation processes in the forecast period,” says the FACT.MR report.

Plasma Fractionation Market- Key Takeaways

Protease inhibitors from plasma fractionation are rapidly gaining traction, owing to promising outcomes in anti-viral applications, which has gained further impetus in the covid-19 crisis.

Applications in treating genetic disorders has gained traction in recent years, especially with albumin-incorporated formulations.

Asia Pacific is displaying strong potential for growth in the plasma fractionation industry, driven largely by growing investments in the region into drug discovery.

Plasma Fractionation Market- Driving Factors

Growing immunoglobulin applications in treatments for metabolic diseases is a key factor boosting plasma fractionation processes.

Rising investments into the installation of technologically sophisticated plasma fractionation facilities will contribute to market growth.

Plasma Fractionation Market- Major Restraints

Limitations in reimbursement policies are a major factor holding back market developments.

Shortage of plasma donors is a major problem faced by players in the plasma fractionation industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Fractionation Market

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a positive effect on the global plasma fractionation industry. This can be largely attributed to the increased demand for immunoglobulins and protease inhibitors for treatment procedures for potential covid-19 patients with autoimmune and inflammatory ailments. In addition, plasma fractionation is also anticipated to find a major role in vaccine development for the covid-19 virus, which will generate short term lucrative opportunities for market players during this period.

Competitive Landscape

Octapharma USA Inc., CSL Behring, Shire plc, Kedrion, Sanquin, Baxter International Inc., Biotest AG, and GRIFOLS are some of the leading players in the plasma fractionation market.

Plasma fractionation market players have been observed investing in production expansions through development and purchase of new facilities, or through major industry acquisitions to keep with growing demand for plasma constituents.

For example, Baxter International Inc. has entered into an agreement with Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation for the use of 1.6 million liters of plasma fractionation for a fixed fee. Oryx Biotech has announced a US$ 300 million investment to set up a plasma fractionation facility in Bangladesh. Further, Grifols has announced the acquisition of plasma fractionation and purification facilities in the US from GC Biotherapeutics.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the plasma fractionations market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the plasma fractionations market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the plasma fractionations market on the basis of product (immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and others), application (neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonary, and others) and end user (hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

