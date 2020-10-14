Pune, India, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best marketing automation software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking Quadrants are generated post an analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the marketing automation software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis, which helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Marketing automation software is the high-tech platform that helps in optimally managing all marketing-related processes along with marketing campaigns across various channels. By using this software, it becomes possible for users to target leads with auto generated emails and messages that are relevant to them. The main aim of marketing automation software is to work along with marketing strategies and manage leads throughout so that they are converted into customers.

Reduces Staffing Expenses – Marketing Automation solution helps in setting up lead nurturing and marketing campaigns that are automatically activated based on specific criteria. Post creating these automated campaigns, businesses might be sending out thousands of customized emails each day on autopilot.

Track Contacts – This software offers a consolidated platform that helps organizations in tracking multiple customers on various channels easily. It also allows businesses to understand and monitor their potential customers’ web activities and buying behavior; record and answer to all communication channels.

Monitor Omni Channels -The Marketing Automation solution, helps in monitoring all the channels used to communicate with the potential buyers and existing customers. From emails to social media, businesses can get thorough information on which customer did what and where in minutes.

Lead Nurturing – Marketing automation solutions, simplifies, and automates the whole process of lead nurturing. Organizations can easily clip prospects’ and leads’ data from several social media channels and add them directly. Businesses can also automate lead classification by using lead scoring and send customized emails using email automation.

Detailed Profiles – Marketing Automation solution helps enterprises in creating detailed customer profiles with the help of email open rates, web behavior, and replies. Several communication channels also help in collecting new information about customers and after assessing this data, companies can add more points in their customer profiles.

Increasing Average Order Value – Automated product suggestions are one of the most revenue-enhancing features in marketing automation solutions. Customized product suggestions are an efficient way to cross-sell and upsell products across emails and websites. They trigger conversions and invite the customer to spend more in every transaction, growing the average order value.

Customer Retention – For a business to consistently grow, there has to be a balance amongst customer acquisition and retention. While the possibility of gaining new customers is an exciting one, it is also expensive to preserve current customers. One great use of marketing automation in preserving current customers is marketing intelligence. It offers pertinent insights into customer intent. With this data, most businesses can “foresee” customer needs and decisions, allowing them to act accordingly without wasting time.

