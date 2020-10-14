Best Accounting Software – Competitive Leadership Mapping Terminology & Emerging Companies – A Detailed Study by 360Quadrants

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Today’s leading tools provide visibility of the business in real-time through simple reporting and analytics. Extensive business restructuring, reporting, and review are rising rapidly across various business entities. Organizations are using accounting tools to handle the financials.

Accounting software is an application that manages and documents the company’s financial transactions in different modules such as payroll, receivable reports, payable accounts, general ledger, and balance sheets. These applications can either be created by the companies who choose to use them in-house, or they can be bought from service providers. The app can be web-based, available anywhere on any internet-connected computer, at any time, or it may be installed on a laptop. In terms of expense and complexity, it ranges significantly.

Accounting software operates internally with various other applications such as CRM, SCM, HRM, and analytical dashboards and reports. Within financial functions such as accounts payable, cash inflows, payroll, and trial balance, accounting solution is used to manage and monitor all such transactions. This software also monitors sales, maintains cash flows, conducts analyses, and produces visualizations and reports. Large businesses and small and medium-sized organizations are widely embracing the best accounting software for tracking financial transactions.

In 2019, the Accounting Software Market reached USD 12.03 Bn and is expected to reach USD 19.6 Bn by 2025, at a CAGR of 8 percent over the 2020-2025 estimate period. The accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the main shifts is to deliver accounting software applications focused on the cloud.

Competitive Leadership Mapping Terminology

The competitive leadership mapping (Quadrant) showcased below provides information for accounting solutions. Vendor evaluations are based on two broad categories: product offering and business strategy. Each category carries various criteria, based on which vendors have been evaluated. The evaluation criteria considered under product offerings include the breadth of offering, delivery (based on industries that the vendors cater to, deployment models, and subscriptions), features/functionality, delivery, product quality and reliability, and product differentiation. The evaluation criteria considered under business strategy include geographic footprint (on the basis of geographic presence), channel strategy and fit, vision alignment, and effectiveness of growth (on the basis of innovations, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions).

Visionary Leaders:

QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Xero, FreshBooks, Zoho Books, and SAP ERP have been identified as visionary leaders in accounting software.

Dynamic Differentiators:

FreeAgent and Odoo have been recognized as dynamic differentiators in accounting software.

Innovators:

Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Microsoft Dynamics GP have been identified as an innovator in accounting software.

Emerging Companies:

Oracle, Outright, and GnuCash have been identified as emerging companies in accounting software.

