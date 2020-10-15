Global spiritual leaders hold prayer meeting for Donald Trump’s speedy recovery

New Delhi, India, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Gandhi Mandela Foundation (GMF) organized a Maha Yagya on 11th October 2020 at 7:15 am for the speedy recovery of US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu. The foundation also offered condolences to all the corona warriors and those who lost their lives while serving humanity in this pandemic.

Eminent personalities who joined the prayer meeting included Swami Ramdev, Patron GMF; Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, Spiritual Preceptor Dr. Pawan Sinha, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Manjeet Singh GK Ji, Samhita Shastri, Mahamantra Das, Spiritual leader Divina Pearl, Republican candidate Rik Mehta, Danny Gaekwad, Shallabh Kumar, President GMF USA, Bhagi Nand Sandilya; Vice-Chairman GMF USA, Adesh Tyagi; Director GMF, Marilyn Miller; Former NYPD Executive & US Special Advisor, GMF. Joint Secretary GMF, Sailesh Singhal coordinated the webinar.

Swami Ramdev, Patron, Gandhi Mandela Foundation inaugurated the Maha Yagya with a mantra for a healthy society and prayed to God for the people who are infected by the virus. The gathering also prayed to the Almighty to provide strength to the corona warriors who are fighting to save the lives of millions around the world. He also prayed for peace to the departed souls and thanked everyone for joining the prayer meeting.

Swami Chidanand blessed everyone and performed a Yagya at Rishikesh for all those suffering from the pandemic and also for the warriors who lost their lives while saving others.

Acharya Lokesh Muni said that it is an honour to be a part of this special occasion for the wellbeing of the world. He said: “We are going through an uncertain time where our social and moral values are being tested. We have seen small nations become examples while big nations follow in the footsteps of others in this war against the pandemic. I pray for all who are affected by this pandemic for their speedy recovery and condolences to all who lost their lives during this war with Covid.”

Shallabh Kumar, President GMF US, said: “On behalf of Mr Donald Trump and the first family, I would like to thank Baba Ramdev Ji and the highly eminent priests who have gathered to pray for the speedy recovery of the first family, White House officials and all other victims of Covid-19.”

In her address, Sadhwi Bhagwati ji said she was absolutely delighted to be in the company of respected personalities like Swami Ramdev ji and Swami Chidanand Ji Maharaj and, the spiritual leaders from different faiths and traditions. She said: “I want to thank the Gandhi Mandela Foundation for carrying forward the legacy of these two great leaders. Today we pray to God to provide strength to the corona warriors and may the soul of the millions who lost their lives due to the pandemic rest in peace and the economies around the world recover soon so that people are not over burdened by the devastation of health as well as economic collapse. May the humanity prosper!”

Philanthropist and Environmentalist Manjeet Singh said: “I thank you for making me a part of this elite group representing the Sikh Dharma. I thank all the dignitaries for making this event so special and also thank Sailesh Ji for coordinating the event. ‘Sewa’ and ‘Samarpan’ are the biggest essence of Sikh Dhama and Guru Nanak Ji has taught us for the betterment of the society and to help the needy. This is a deadly virus but the way all the communities have come together and the warriors who are saving the lives of others without caring about themselves is commendable.”

Mahamantra Das recited a mantra and said that all of us gathered here pray to Lord Krishna to shower blessings upon the people suffering from the pandemic and also pay condolences to the departed souls.

Sahmita Shastri Arjun Prasad Bastola, Trustee, Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal, said: “We seek the blessings of God to provide strength to the corona warriors and may the soul of the millions who lost their lives due to the pandemic rest in peace.” He also thanked the foundation for organizing the event.

Guruji Pawan Sinha said: “I seek the blessings of all the revered Gurus who have shown us the path of peace and harmony. We are praying for the peace of world and speedy recovery of the President of United States Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu.”

Judisim spiritual leader Divina (pearl) Reich, also prayed for the wellbeing of people suffering from the virus. She said: “My heart is dancing with gratitude and joy to witness this oneness of universe which is holding us up right now. The people who gave their lives to teach us oneness that we are one at heart.” She ended her prayer with a Biblical chant.

Sridhar Chillar thanked the spiritual leaders and GMF for organizing the global prayer for humanity and said that it will go a long way in promoting global unity and world health.

Danny Gaekwada from Florida thanked the foundation for organizing this event for the speedy recovery of corona warriors. He said, “I am touched by the presence of such spiritual leaders. My first spiritual leader was my mother and she told me that prayer has tremendous power and I feel our prayers will go out to the people who need them.”

The MahaYagya streamed live on Tv5 in United Sates of America.

About Foundation: The Gandhi Mandela Foundation is a Government of India registered trust, which promotes individual freedom, civil liberties, and human rights across the globe. Its headquarters are in New Delhi and it is present in the USA, Africa, Russia, the UK, Switzerland, China, Nepal and Bangladesh. The foundation instituted the Gandhi Mandela Awards during the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate those who have carried forward the legacy of peace as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

