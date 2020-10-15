Find the best stainless-steel bench, sink, and shelf for Australian kitchens

Sydney, Australia, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Australian commercial kitchens have their unique requirements. Depending on the size and the style, the restaurant might need several or a few tools and appliances to operate at its best efficiency. While considering tools and appliances, we often overlook small items which make an essential part of every commercial cooking unit. The benches, sink and shelves are the crucial pieces of equipment that work at the core to make the cooking unit efficient.

While benches are essential for workspace, tabletop appliance placement, storing utensils and other items, the basin serves a critical role by providing a dedicated space for washing and cleaning. The shelves are essential for arranging the cooking space and the pantry in an efficient way that supports the seamless operation. So, ultimately, all these three items are necessary for any commercial cooking units.

In large scale cooking units, these pieces of equipment are required to serve heavy-duty usage daily. They are often used with water as well. So, you must buy only the quality that can survive the heavy-duty use for minimum maintenance. This is where stainless steel comes into the play. It is an alloy of iron which is resistant to rust and corrosion as well as highly durable and resilient. But just any stainless steel bench or basin is not the same. The alloy is available in different grades.

The most commonly used stainless steel varieties in commercial kitchen equipment include – 430, 316 and 304. The 430 made tools and appliances, might look the same as 304 but this grade is less resistant to corrosion and is not suitable for heavy-duty use in large scale cooking units. 316 and 304 stainless steel sinks are best for business applications. However, the 316 variant is expensive, and it is best for areas of saltwater or other places where extensive chloride-based corrosive elements or acid-based foods like vinegar or ketchup are used. For typical cookhouses, 304 steel is the best option as it gives excellent longevity in business set-ups and is priced lower than the 316.

Not only benches and sinks, but the 304 is also the best material for commercial shelves. The 304 stainless steel shelves can offer service for years because of its high resilience and corrosion resistance. So, for food and catering businesses, it is only wise to spend on 304 made sink, bench, or shelves as per their requirements.

